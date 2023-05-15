Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,632 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Livent by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

