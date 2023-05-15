Arizona State Retirement System Buys 725 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

