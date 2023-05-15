Arizona State Retirement System Buys 814 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.95 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

