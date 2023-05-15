Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Avista Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.92%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

