Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $88.28 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

