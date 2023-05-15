Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.