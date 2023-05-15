Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spire by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Spire by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

Spire stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.41%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

