Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.