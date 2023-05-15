Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $2,222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $459,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.96 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

