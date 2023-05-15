Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $199.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

