Arizona State Retirement System Has $904,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON opened at $94.69 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

