Arizona State Retirement System Has $924,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.38 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.09%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

