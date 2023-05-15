Arizona State Retirement System Has $938,000 Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.