Arizona State Retirement System Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

BE stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

