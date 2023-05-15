Arizona State Retirement System Has $954,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

