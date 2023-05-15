Arizona State Retirement System Has $959,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.89 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

