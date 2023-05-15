Arizona State Retirement System Has $963,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

