Arizona State Retirement System Has $964,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.