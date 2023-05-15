Arizona State Retirement System Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 488,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

