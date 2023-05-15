Arizona State Retirement System Has $976,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Chewy by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chewy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.