Arizona State Retirement System Has $981,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFM opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

