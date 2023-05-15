Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

