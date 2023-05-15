Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,052,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

MTH stock opened at $126.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,083 shares of company stock worth $2,217,071. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

