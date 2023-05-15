Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NCR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

