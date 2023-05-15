Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IAC were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

