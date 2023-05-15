Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

