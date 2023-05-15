Arizona State Retirement System Invests $905,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity Stock Performance

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $33.04 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

