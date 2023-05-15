Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

