Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,115 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

