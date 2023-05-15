Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 550 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Up 0.3 %

Cabot stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

