Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Adient by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of ADNT opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

