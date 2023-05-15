Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

