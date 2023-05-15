Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.87 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

