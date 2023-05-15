Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

