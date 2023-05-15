Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after acquiring an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

