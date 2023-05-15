Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $62.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZD. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

