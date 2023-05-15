Arizona State Retirement System Sells 84 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,426.47 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,135.73 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,405.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,410.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

