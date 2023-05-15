Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $14,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.14 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.