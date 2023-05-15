ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 2,249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 840.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $23.29 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.