Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 364,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASB opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

