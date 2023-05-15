AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.2 %

AZNCF opened at $145.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

