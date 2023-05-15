Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Monday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

