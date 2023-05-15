Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
