Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $158.89 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.