Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AXFOF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXFOF shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

