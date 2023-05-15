Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 552.0 days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of AZRGF stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.
About Azrieli Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azrieli Group (AZRGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.