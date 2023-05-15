Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,092.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.43) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.