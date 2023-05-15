Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in April

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.9 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
