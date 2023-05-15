Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,554,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at C$9.46 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.17.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

