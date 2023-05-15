Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.